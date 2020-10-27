'Trial of the Chicago 7' cast to compete each other in supporting actor award categories

Washington [US], October 27 (ANI): The entire cast of 'The Trial of the Chicago 7', including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance and Jeremy Strong, will be pushed for Oscar in the supporting actor category, The Hollywood Reporter has learned from sources close to the film.



The 2020 American historical legal drama film helmed by Aaron Sorkin was released recently on Netflix and has generated rave reviews from critics.

The film has made a widespread buzz among the general public, with strong notices spread among its numerous well-known actors -- some of whom, such as Cohen, have more screen time than others, like Keaton, who essentially makes a glorified cameo.

Several films have previously landed three nominations in a single supporting category, even in a year without a pandemic: 1954's On the Waterfront, 1963's Tom Jones, 1972's The Godfather and 1974's The Godfather, Part II -- but none in the past 46 years. No film has ever landed as many as four, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

