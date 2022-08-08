Trollers slam Alec Baldwin for supporting Anne Heche after her fiery car crash

Washington [US], August 8 (ANI): Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin recently faced criticism on social media for supporting actor Anne Heche after her car crash incident.

Baldwin took to his Instagram handle and posted a video in support of Heche.

Baldwin told his two million followers on Saturday night, "Hey, I just want to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche," as per Fox news.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



Baldwin and Heche have worked together in films including 96 legal thriller 'The Juror,' 'Supercell' and they reconnected in 2004 for the Broadway play, "Twentieth Century."

He said in a video, "I love you Anne. I love you and I think you are such a talented person. I hope everything is ok. I hope you come through this. My heart goes out to you. I'm sorry you had this tragic thing happen to you, and I'm sending you all my love," he added. "Everyone, join me please in sending their support and love to the wonderful Anne Heche. Thanks."

But fans were not interested in Baldwin's plight and rushed to remind the actor that Heche, 53, was "reckless" while driving her Mini Cooper furiously through the residential Mar Vista neighbourhood in videos obtained by surveillance cameras before the vehicle finally crashed into a home.

As soon as the video was posted, the actor's followers chimed into the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Did you see how reckless she was driving and how she hit a building before she crashed? Did you see the RING doorbell footage? She is lucky she didn't kill anyone."

Another tweet reads, "Thank god there wasn't any children playing in that garden."

"Alec, what the hell are you talking about? Just rattling off a bunch of names of people and dates from the 90s. Dude. You call this a tribute to Ann Hesh? You didn't tell one substantive story about her. It's all about you. Stop it," other comments stated.

Another dropped a comment, "What about the people that she almost killed??...Is she more important?"

The user expressed feelings and wrote, "She could have killed someone driving so recklessly. The video is mind boggling and really makes you wonder if she was under the influence of something."

And some user also wished for her recovery. One comment reads, "Well let's hope she recovers and is able to build a new life IN recovery."

Hours before her accident, Anne Heche drank vodka with wine chasers during a 'Better Together' podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy. Heche reportedly fiery collision caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped, according to Fox news.

Heche joked that listeners would have to keep their "fingers crossed" that the pair would even be able to make it through the recording together.

She said before admitting she once "did a terrible commercial" for the brand, "We each have a bottle in front of us because our friends sent us a bottle [of] Re:Find."

Duffy added that a doctor told the duo "that we should be drinking vodka instead of wine."

Heche shared while seemingly slurring the name of the podcast, "And we listened! And we are drinking it -- with wine chasers."

"Today's been a very unique day. "I don't know what happened, sometimes days just suck, and I don't know if you ever have them, but some days Mama says are... some days are those no good very bad days. And I don't know why some days just end up like this, and things don't really rock me like that," said Heche in the podcast.

Heche and the tenant of the home she crashed into miraculously survived the near-fatal collision, which happened minutes after Heche careened into a garage door in an apartment complex down the street.

Witnesses in the residential community confirmed that, they tried to help the actress out of her car before she reversed her vehicle out of the parking lot and fled the scene.

Minutes later, the "Donnie Brasco" star crashed her car into a house and ignited a fire which engulfed the home, as per Fox news.

She sustained burn injuries and was "conscious and breathing" when she was removed from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher, before abruptly sitting up as authorities rushed her to an ambulance in video footage from the scene of the incident.

In a statement the Los Angeles Fire Department said that thw vehicle had a single occupant when it rammed into a two-story home built in 1952.

An eyewitness of Heche's incident in Los Angeles shared details of the crash with Fox News Digital on Saturday.

Also an eyewitness shared the details of the car crash incident, he could hardly breathe when trying to assist Heche out of the blue Mini Cooper she was driving.

The witness, Lynne Bernstein,"The smoke was just getting way too intense, we could hardly breathe," Bernstein said. "The smoke was making it difficult to see."

He and his wife witnessed a car going down their street at a high rate of speed before his wife heard Heche's car crash into their neighbour's house, said Bernstein.

Bernstein also shared that his neighbour, Dave, asked Heche if she was alright, and she responded that she was not. The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene, asked the neighbours if anyone was in the house and alerted the first responders that a woman was inside, as per Fox news. (ANI)