The cast and crew of 'Fleabag', Image Courtesy: Instagram

Tweeple hail 'Fleabag' for winning maximum Emmys

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:16 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 23 (ANI): As 'Fleabag' bagged the maximum number of awards at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, netizens lauded the British television show on the microblogging site Twitter.
Praising and congratulating the television series for winning four honours on the big night, one of the Twitterati wrote, "If you haven't watched Fleabag yet, you SHOULD! The writing, directing, acting, EVERYTHING ABOUT IT IS GREAT! Congrats to the Fleabag team! Outstanding job! #Emmy #EmmyWinner #Fleabag."

Another fan of 'Fleabag' applauded the show and its cast for taking home the trophy for the Best Comedy Series.
"WOW! #Fleabag wins the #Emmy for Best Comedy Series! Yes, Phoebe Waller-Bridge! You did THAT!" tweeted a fan.

A user saluted 'Fleabag' for its extraordinary achievement by posting a funny gif. "# PWB: We salute you! #Fleabag #Emmy2019 #EmmyAwards2019 #Emmy #PhoebeWallerBridge #Emmywinner," wrote the user alongside.

"So happy #Fleabag won #Emmy!!" wrote a Twitterati while expressing her happiness on the microblogging site.

Exhibiting immense cheerfulness on Twitter over 'Fleabag' Emmys win another netizen wrote, "It is ridiculous how happy #Fleabag winning an #Emmy makes me."

Calling Phoebe Waller-Bridge's achievement of winning two awards at the Emmy 2019 as "historic", one of her fans tweeted, "History has just been made! #phoebewallerbridge gets both writing AND acting #Emmy? Could she be the first-ever woman to do that?? Holy crap!! Congratulations to my favorite dirty, messy, pervy woman in the world! #Emmys2019 #Fleabag."

"Phoebe Waller-Bridge just won an #Emmy and this makes me very happy! #Fleabag #Emmys" wrote another fan of the 'Fleabag' star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

On the biggest night of television 'Fleabag' bagged trophies for best direction in the drama series, lead actress in the comedy series, writing in the comedy series and also for the best direction in the comedy series. (ANI)

