'Twilight' actor Peter Facinelli and fiance Lily Anne Harrison expecting first child together

Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): Actor Peter Facinelli's fiance Lily Anne Harrison has confirmed in a recent social media post that they are expecting their first child together.

According to E! News, Lily made the announcement regarding her pregnancy on Instagram. She posted a simple selfie in which her growing baby bump was visible underneath a black and red floral top.

In the post's caption, Lily cheekily confirmed, "Not a burrito belly."





Apart from this baby, her fiance, Facinelli, is also a dad to three daughters from his previous marriage to Jennie Garth, which ended after 11 years in 2012.

As soon as the post was shared on Insta, Lily and Facinelli's closest friends flooded its comment section with love and support for the growing family. Sarah Wynter wrote, "so excited for you and @peterfacinelli LOVE this!!" DJ Lindsay Luv added, "Yessss!!!!! Can't wait to meet this beautiful bb."

Facinelli had proposed to her before ringing in 2020 during a romantic beachside dinner at the Estrella del Mar Beach and Golf Resort in Mazatlan, Mexico.

"Peter and Lily got engaged over the holiday during a romantic getaway to Mexico," Facinelli's representative shared in a statement to E! News at the time.

The 'Twilight' alum was previously engaged to actor Jaimie Alexander. The two dated for over three years before calling it quits in 2016, as per the outlet. (ANI)

