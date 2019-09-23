Chernobyl TV Show poster, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Chernobyl TV Show poster, Image Courtesy: Instagram

Twitter erupts with joy as 'Chernobyl' bags three Emmys

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:08 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 23 (ANI): With HBO's 'Chernobyl' bagging three awards at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, its fans flooded social media with congratulatory wishes.
Referring to the miniseries as the "deserving" winner of the awards, a user wrote, "Congratulations Chernobyl on your win! So deserving #Chernobyl #actor #writer #emmy."

Another user lauded the drama-miniseries by calling it the "best ever" reality series.
"#Chernobyl is the best ever reality series ever made by HBO (miniseries)," tweeted another Twitter user.

Praising the decision of Emmy jury for awarding 'Chernobyl,' a netizen wrote, "Wow the Emmys are actually rewarding the right people until now huh. Yay for #Chernobyl very deserved for directing."

"#Chernobyl what a show. Well deserved. Good to see that it got recognition at the Emmys. Outstanding. Must watch. #Emmys" posted another Twitterer.

Calling it the "most heart touching TV show", a user wrote alongside its motion poster, "#Chernobyl was the most heart touching TV show that I've ever seen. Well deserved."

"I'm SO PROUD #Chernobyl #Emmys2019," wrote another fan of the drama-miniseries 'Chernobyl,' which took home three awards including Outstanding Limited Series.

#Chernobyl was phenomenal! So well deserved!" another netizen tweeted.

Other than the award for Outstanding Limited Series, the miniseries won the award for best writing and also for the direction in the limited series category.
Chernobyl is a historical drama television miniseries depicting the nuclear disaster of April 1986 and the unprecedented clean up after the incident.
The show features an ensemble cast led by Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard, and Emily Watson. (ANI)

