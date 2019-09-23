Twitterverse not impressed with Lena Headey's Emmy snub!

New Delhi [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Lena Headey who became a household name for her portrayal of 'Cersei Lannister' in HBO's uber-popular show 'Game of Thrones' was snubbed in the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards and this has not gone down well with Twitterverse.

'GoT' was nominated in 32 categories, but the show had to settle with just two awards--Outstanding Drama Series and Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Peter Dinklage).

Dinklage who played the character of 'Tyrion Lannister' in the show won his second consecutive award in the Supporting Actor category. He has now won his fourth award in the category after eight nominations for all eight seasons of the show.

Some of the Twitter users took to the platform to let their dissent show with the Television Academy's decision.

"The #Emmys had their chance with Lena for Seasons 5 & 6 and they blew it. It happens. However, the work Lena Heady brought to the role of Cersei Lannister will never go unnoticed in our hearts & memories. One of the great villains & characters in TV history. #GameOfThrones," one Twitter user wrote.



"she can do more with a look than most of us can with a couple of pages of dialogue." - Conleth hill about Lena Headey, imagine not giving Lena a single Emmy for her portrayal of Cersei Lannister, this is absolutely ridiculous," another user tweeted.



"Lena Heady has never won an Emmy for her portrayal of Cersei Lannister. A SHAME. #Emmys2019," one user wrote on Twitter.



"Lena Heady joins Beyonce as the most disrespected women in #Emmys history. #GameOfThrones," another user commented.



"Lena Headey is really going to be Emmyless for her performance as Cersei Mother F*****G Lannister. How could you let this happen #Emmys? #GameOfThrones," one user wrote.



"Lena Headey has 0 wins for portraying Cersei Lannister, I really can't believe it... #Emmys," another user said.



In the biggest night of television this year, 'Fleabag' claimed the most number of awards at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

'Fleabag' won four honours at the ceremony while 'Game of Thrones' which received 32 nominations at the Emmys this year took home only two awards.

HBO's 'Chernobyl' took three awards at the ceremony including Outstanding Limited Series.

Billy Porter won the Leading Actor in a Drama Series for 'Pose' while Jodie Comer won the Leading Actress in a Drama Series for 'Killing Eve'.

Pheobe Waller-Bridge won the Leading Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in 'Fleabag' whereas Bill Hader won the Leading Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Barry'.

Waller-Bridge also won the Emmy for Writing for a Comedy Series.

Julia Garner won the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Netflix's Ozark.

Craig Mazin won the award for best writing whereas Johan Renck won in the directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special category for Chernobyl.

The ceremony was presented hostless and Homer Simpson opened the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It began by introducing Homer Simpson as the host for the show and then the animated figure took over the stage and delivered some lines about being grateful to be the host for the ceremony.

But as the figure was speaking, an animated piano fell down from the ceiling and crushed him with Simpson uttering his trademark catchphrase "D'oh!

After this, Anthony Anderson took the honours upon himself and he raced towards the stage. He went backstage where he stumbled around for a bit and then had his mother pretending to steal Emmys for him.

Bryan Cranston, renowned for his portrayal of Walter White in Breaking Bad took the stage next and he went on to talk about recent TV shows including Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Bachelor in Paradise, Modern Family and This Is Us.

Clips from the above-mentioned shows were shown and Cranston said: "Television has never been this damn good". (ANI)

