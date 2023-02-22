Two-part film adaptation of Agatha Christie's 'Murder Is Easy' in works

Los Angeles [US], February 22 (ANI): Agatha Christie's classic novel 'Murder is Easy' is set to be adapted into a two-part film.

Murder is Easy is the latest adaptation of Christie's work for the BBC, iPlayer and BritBox International, Variety reported.

Set in the sleepy English village of Wychwood under Ashe in 1954, 'Murder is Easy' tells the story of Luke Fitzwilliam who finds himself on the trail of a serial killer after meeting Miss Pinkerton on a train to London. She tells him about a series of deaths that have taken place in her village - locals think they are all accidental but Miss Pinkerton knows the truth. When she later turns up dead herself - while on the way to visit Scotland Yard - Fitzwilliam realizes he needs to find the killer before yet more bodies start piling up.



Sian Ejiwunmi-Le Berre is adapting the novel while Meenu Gaur ("Zinda Bhaag") will direct.

Karen Kelly will produce while Ejiwunmi-Le Berre will exec produce alongside Agatha Christie Limited's James Prichard, Mammoth's Damien Timmer and James Gandhi.

Excited about the project, Ejiwunmi-Le Berre said, "I've watched every Agatha Christie adaptation out, because Christie wrote for the world and the whole world loves her back. But somehow I'd never read one of her novels. When I first read 'Murder is Easy,' I couldn't believe how daring, experimental and furious the book was. Nothing like I'd expected."

"From the first read, the book was shouting at me how to enter and adapt it, and what's so exciting is having everyone at Mammoth Screen and ACL jump right in there with me. It's like going on an extended train journey with a genius sat next to you, whispering the secrets of storytelling into your ear," Ejiwunmi-Le Berre added.

Casting details have not been announced yet. (ANI)

