'Two Turtle Doves' star Zach Tinker joins star cast of 'Fire Country'

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): 'Two Turtle Doves' star Zach Tinker joins the Season 1-star cast of 'Fire Country'.

Immediately after the AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 29, Tinker will make his series debut in a special episode. As Collin, he portrays a modest, endearing, and gifted rookie firefighter. Collin carries a reputation that he works hard to uphold as the prodigal son of a celebrated firefighting hero.

Young criminal Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) enrolls in the Fire Country firefighting program, which sends him back to his tiny birthplace in Northern California. There, he and other inmates work with top firemen to put out large-scale fires that have spread throughout the area.



Jules Latimer, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, Diane Farr, Kevin Alejandro, and Billy Burke are among the supporting actors.

Along with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and Kristie Anne Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer Television, the series creators Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater serve as executive producers. The studio's name is CBS Studios.

The most recent episode of Big Sky on ABC occurred this season, and Tinker has also starred in CSI Vegas on CBS and American Horror Story: 1984 on FX.

He gained widespread recognition for his recently finished role as Sonny Kiriakis in Days of Our Lives on NBC and its Peacock spinoff series Beyond Salem. (ANI)

