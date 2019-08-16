Tyler Posey brings beer bottles to late mother's grave on her 60th birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): In a moving tribute to his late mother on her 60th birthday, actor Tyler Posey posted a snap of him sitting on the grass beside his mom Cyndi Garcia's grave with a beer in his hand.

In the Instagram post, he can also be seen with another beer bottle which he placed between the two bouquets in front of her mother's tombstone.

"Happy birthday mama! I love you! Big 60. Corona was extra delicious today. Big love to @itsbretjames and @sophiatali :) I love you guys," he captioned his Instagram post.

Tyler Posey's mother passed away at the age of 55 in December 2014 after battling with breast cancer for four years, reported People.

Tyler revealed while speaking to People that he and his family struggled for a long time to cope with her loss.

"When my mom passed, it hit us hard," he said of Cyndi, who had homeschooled him and served as his business manager when he was a child star filming movies like 'Maid in Manhattan.'

"She was my best friend, my sense of family," Tyler continued, adding that losing his mother led him to lose.

"She was the glue that held our family together," he explained.


