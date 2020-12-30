Tyrese Gibson, Samantha Lee announce divorce after 4 years of marriage

Washington [US], December 30 (ANI): American singer-actor Tyrese Gibson has called it quits with his wife Samantha Lee Gibson after four years of being married.

According to Fox News, the 'Fast and Furious' actor took to Instagram to share a joint statement on Tuesday (local time).

"We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We, unfortunately, have made the difficult decision to officially separate and divorce," Fox News quoted the joint statement from the couple.



Further in the statement, the couple who are parents to a two-year-old girl said that they intend on staying the best of friends and co-parents.

"We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups and downs, but it's a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else," the statement read.

"We truly have so much love and respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to seeing the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually," Fox News further quoted the joint statement.

Along with the statement, the actor had also shared a throwback picture from a red carpet event where Tyrese is seen kissing Samantha on the cheek. (ANI)

