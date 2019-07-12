Tyrese Gibson to star in, produce thriller 'Inside Game'

Washington DC [USA], July 10 (ANI): Tyrese Gibson is ready to star in and produce action thriller 'The Inside Game'.

Wonderfilm Media and Gibson's Voltron Pictures are collaborating for the upcoming project.

"We are beyond thrilled to introduce 'The Inside Game'. Tyrese has a truly unique and grounded vision for this non-stop thrill ride of a film," Variety quoted Wonderfilm co-founder Jeff Bowler as saying.

The 'Fast and Furious' actor has also been roped in to join the cast of Jared Leto starrer 'Morbius', a film which is based on the Spider-Man villain of the same name. It is being directed by Scandinavian filmmaker Daniel Espinosa and is being written by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama.

"I am beyond grateful that Wonderfilm has decided to take this journey with me as my producing partner. Being able to follow 'Fast & Furious 9' and 'Morbius' with this project is going to make for a great 2020," said the actor.

Scripted by Gibson and Ryan Jackson, the plot of the film is set in a lurid world of blackmail and extortion, in which Jamal Smith (Gibson's character) is a Miami police officer, known for his off bet ways of working, who gets suspended for excessive force.

When the officer returns to his home in the urban streets of Atlanta, he finds himself in the middle of the underworld and it eventually all ends up affecting the ones he loves. (ANI)

