Tyrese Gibson's mother passes away after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia

Washington [US], February 15 (ANI): American singer-actor Tyrese Gibson is mourning the demise of his mother Priscilla Murray, who died on Monday after being hospitalised with COVID-19 and pneumonia last week.

Gibson took to Instagram and shared a heartbreaking video of himself holding his mom's hand in her hospital bed while crying.

"On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor my mother This is the saddest moment of my life.......... My sweet Valentine just passed away..... May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her.......... We as a family are broken and just can't believe this....... May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens," an emotional Gibson wrote.

"From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go.......... Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother," concluded Gibson, who is the youngest of four siblings in his family.



'The Transformers: Dark of the Moon' actor also gave thanks to legendary jazz artist Kenny G, who played 'Forever in Love' during an Instagram Live for Gibson and his mom while in the hospital.

"Dear @kennyg I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody.........." he wrote. "I am going to watch this clip over and over and remember that you sent her into the heavens on the sweetest Melodies...."





'The Fast and Furious' star had been keeping his fans and followers updated on his mother's condition and her progress ever since he first shared that she was admitted to the hospital, posting multiple updates and asking for prayers and well wishes.



"My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own," he explained in an Instagram post on February 7.

"This has been going on all week I haven't posted [I'm doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help," he added at the time.

"Please guys praise you pray and even write out the prayers in the comments so that me and my family can read and be encouraged," Gibson said.

He added, "I feel helpless and need my prayer warriors to cover my mother please please keep her father God she's got so much more to do." (ANI)

