Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 'Servant of the People' series returns to Netflix

Washington [US], March 17 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's series 'Servant of the People', which inspired him to enter into politics, is back for streaming on Netflix in the US.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the satirical series originally streamed on Netflix from 2017 to 2021.

'Servant of the People' follows a teacher (Zelenskyy) who unexpectedly becomes president after a rant against corruption goes viral on social media.

The show ran for three seasons and ended when Zelenskyy decided to run for President of Ukraine in 2019 under the banner of a new political party floated by him 'Servant of the People'.

After much demand from the public due to ongoing Russia's military operations in Ukraine and the heroism of Zelenskyy in defending his country, Netflix is currently streaming the series for its US subscribers.



Russia launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24 which was condemned by the Western nations.

Zelenskyy, recently addressed the US Congress, virtually.

The President called on the United States to do more to help Ukraine in its "darkest time", according to a media report.

"In the darkest time for our country, for the whole Europe, I call on you to do more. New packages of sanctions are needed, constantly, every week until the Russian military machine stops. Restrictions are needed for everyone on whom this unjust regime is based," CNN quoted Zelenskyy as saying.

The Ukrainian President received a standing ovation from the US lawmakers both at the beginning and the conclusion of his address. (ANI)

