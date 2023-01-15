'Uncoupled': Neil Patrick Harris starrer cancelled at Netflix after Season 1

Washington [US], January 15 (ANI): Neil Patrick Harris starrer 'Uncoupled' has been cancelled at Netflix after just one season.



According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the eight-episode first season of Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman's comedy series premiered on the streaming service on July 29, 2022.

Neil Patrick Harris played Michael Lawson in the television show. According to the official series logline, "Michael thought his life was perfect until his partner blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares -- losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City."

The series cast also includes Marcia Gay Harden, Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, and Emerson Brooks in addition to Harris. Along with Lilly Burns, Starr, Richman, and Harris, all acted as executive producers. Along with Darren Star Productions, Jeffrey Richman Productions, and Jax Media, MTV Entertainment Studios produces. Despite cancelling "Uncoupled," Starr continues to do business with Netflix. He is also the creator of the hit Netflix show "Emily in Paris," the third season of which premiered in December. A fourth season has already been ordered. (ANI)

