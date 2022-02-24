'Under the Banner of Heaven' trailer unveils Andrew Garfield attempting to solve a horrific murder case

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): The makers of Andrew Garfield-starrer 'Under the Banner of Heaven' series have unveiled the first teaser trailer of the much-awaited series on Thursday.

According to People Magazine, the series is based on author Jon Krakauer's 2003 book of the same name.

The minute-long teaser gives a glimpse into the story of a devout Mormon detective as his faith is tested when he's tasked with investigating a murder seemingly connected to the church.

The 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' star's character, Detective Pyre, is an elder member of the Utah-based Latter Day Saints church. According to a description of the series, Pyre "begins to question some of the Church's teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer."

"So far, what we've found isn't pointing outward," Garfield's Pyre. "The evidence points to things and to beliefs that I have only ever heard whispering about."



"I wonder how something so horrific could have come to pass," Pyre adds.



Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat and Christopher Heyerdahl also star in the true-crime drama.

'Under the Banner of Heaven' was first announced in 2011, though it was originally intended to be a film directed by Ron Howard and written by Dustin Lance Black. By June 2021, it was later revealed that it was being turned into a limited series instead.

The series is set to debut on FX via Hulu later this year. (ANI)

