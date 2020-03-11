Unsealed court documents reveal Harvey Weinstein said Jennifer Aniston 'should be killed'

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 11 (ANI): Newly unsealed court documents have revealed that Harvey Weinstein lashed out at Jennifer Aniston when a reporter reached out to him in an inquiry for a story in 2017.

According to Variety, in an email on October 31, 2017, Weinstein wrote: "Jen Aniston should be killed."

He shared this in response to a reporter seeking comment about an untrue allegation that Weinstein had groped Aniston.

On Tuesday afternoon (local time), Variety reviewed the email at the New York City criminal courthouse. Roughly 1000 pages of documents were unsealed at the courthouse, ahead of Weinstein's sentencing on Wednesday.

The National Enquirer reached out for comment from Weinstein's then-rep Sallie Hofmeister, in 2017.

Weinstein had then hired a crisis management expert shortly after the reports of sexual harassment and assault broke in the New York Times and New Yorker in October 2017.

The reporter wrote: "The National Enquirer intends to publish a story reporting Jennifer Aniston was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein."

According to Aniston's representative, the allegations are not true.

On Tuesday afternoon Aniston's representative Stephen Huvane told Variety via email: "The National Enquirer claims are false. Jennifer has not been harassed or assaulted by Harvey."

This week, the 1,000-page trove of documents were unsealed along with Aniston's email in Weinstein's criminal case. (ANI)

