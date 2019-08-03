Austin Butler
Austin Butler

Untitled Elvis Presley biopic gets release day

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:56 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): The highly anticipated Baz Luhrmann directorial film untitled Elvis Presley biopic is set to hit theatres on October 1, 2021.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, American actor-singer Austin Butler is playing the role of King of Rock in the drama, which Warner Bros. describes as a story that will "delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America."
Warner Bros. has also pushed the release of Legendary's big-budget 'Dune' adaptation back one month to December 18, 2020.
The film helmed by director Denis Villeneuve is locking horns with Steven Spielberg and Fox's 'West Side Story,' Sony and Tom Holland's video game adaptation 'Uncharted and Paramount's Coming to America' sequel, which also stars Eddie Murphy. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 05:40 IST

US rapper A$AP Rocky temporarily released by Swedish court

Stockholm [Sweden], Aug 3 (ANI): A Swedish court on Friday temporarily released renowned American Rapper A$AP Rocky from detention until the announcement of the verdict in the assault case, slated for August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:48 IST

Awkwafina says people were 'crying tears of joy' after watching...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Actress Awkwafina who is becoming a symbol of Asian representation in Hollywood with movies like 'Ocean's Eight' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' spoke about the emotional effects of the representation in Hollywood.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:48 IST

R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Singer-songwriter R. Kelly who is accused of several sexual abuse charges, pleaded not guilty in the New York City on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:39 IST

Hrithik Roshan thanks Haryana CM for declaring 'Super 30' tax-free

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): A day after Haryana government declared 'Super 30' tax-free in the state, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to express his gratitude to the state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:38 IST

Julianne Hough's husband feels 'proud' after she opened up about...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): After singer-actor-dancer Julianne Hough opened up about her sexuality, husband Brooks Laich said that he is "so proud" of her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:08 IST

Biographer claims Meghan Markle had difficulty with 'strict,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Settling into a royal life may seem easy and exciting, however, it is quite difficult.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:26 IST

Vin Diesel hates losing fights!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Currently filming for 'Fast and Furious 9', actor Vin Diesel doesn't seem to like losing any fights.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:19 IST

Here's what happens in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' first teaser!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming action-thriller 'Tenet' is months away from its release but fans on Thursday had a chance to watch the film's first teaser.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:53 IST

This person helped shape Major Vihaan's character in 'Uri: The...

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): While we all are praises for Major Vihaan Singh Shergill's character essayed by Vicky Kaushal in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', nobody knows the person who actually shaped the character of Major Vihaan-Major Prashant Siwach.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:43 IST

Richa Chaddha, Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375' to now...

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): The release of Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375 has been postponed and the film will now release on September 13.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:27 IST

Makers of 'Saaho' release love anthem 'Enni Soni'

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): To make you dive in love, makers of 'Saaho' are here with the film's love anthem 'Enni Soni' featuring none other than Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:32 IST

Dia Mirza rubbishes reports claiming she, Sahil parted ways...

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): Putting rumours to rest that Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha parted their ways because of another woman, the actress on Friday refuted the alleged reports and cleared that there is no third person involved behind their separation.

Read More
iocl