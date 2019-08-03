Untitled Elvis Presley biopic gets release day

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): The highly anticipated Baz Luhrmann directorial film untitled Elvis Presley biopic is set to hit theatres on October 1, 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, American actor-singer Austin Butler is playing the role of King of Rock in the drama, which Warner Bros. describes as a story that will "delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America."

Warner Bros. has also pushed the release of Legendary's big-budget 'Dune' adaptation back one month to December 18, 2020.

The film helmed by director Denis Villeneuve is locking horns with Steven Spielberg and Fox's 'West Side Story,' Sony and Tom Holland's video game adaptation 'Uncharted and Paramount's Coming to America' sequel, which also stars Eddie Murphy. (ANI)

