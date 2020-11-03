US Elections 2020: Vote like your life depends on it, says Lady Gaga at final Biden campaign

Washington [US], November 3 (ANI): Musician Lady Gaga on Monday night (local time) delivered a passionate speech at the Democratic party's presidential candidate Joe Biden's final campaign event at Pennsylvania.

According to Variety, the 34-year-old musician complimented her speech along with a power-packed performance of her songs 'Shallow,' and 'You and I.'

Pennsylvania is the home state of Biden.

Besides Gaga, the rally also saw musician John Legden and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris's husband at the stage.

Gaga kicked off the speech by walking, dancing, and cheering the crowd to Childish Gambino's 'This Is America.'

"This is a big one, Pennsylvania. So if you are here, you probably already believe in Joe Biden. I know I believe in Joe Biden. You probably already believe he is the right choice over Donald Trump. You don't need me to tell you why," Variety quoted Gaga as saying.

"Because like me, you have experienced the last four years and have all the evidence you need to look at this choice and know in your heart without any doubt that Joe Biden is the right choice," Gaga added.

Gaga also recognised Pennsylvania's unique status in this year's American presidential elections and encouraged people to cast their vote for Biden.

"Now is the time to show up and vote like this country depends on it, because it does. And I want to remind you, listen to me, I want to remind you and all the people who are listening. We all know that this thing may come down to Pennsylvania," Gaga said.

"We need you, we need your family, we need your friends, we need your heart. Vote like your life depends on it, or vote like your children's lives depends on it, because they do," she added.

The much-awaited election day kicked off in the United States on Tuesday with the first ballots cast in Dixville Notch and Millsfield, towns in the northeastern state of New Hampshire.

The voting to elect the next US President began today. (ANI)