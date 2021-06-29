Vanessa Kirby joins Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern for Florian Zeller's 'The Son'

Washington [US], June 28 (ANI): Hollywood actor Vanessa Kirby has joined the cast of 'The Son', Florian Zeller's follow up to his acclaimed directorial debut 'The Father', that won Oscars and BAFTAs for both best-adapted screenplay and leading actor.

According to Variety, Kirby, who was recently Oscar-nominated for 'Pieces of a Woman', has joined the cast alongside actors Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern, who were previously announced.

The film will be adapted once again by Zeller and Christopher Hampton from another of Zeller's stage plays which is part of a trilogy of family-focused stories that also includes 'The Mother'.



'The Son' reveals Peter (Hugh Jackman) as his busy life with new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.

Zeller said, "Vanessa Kirby is for me a very great actress: intense, inventive and powerful. I am especially happy to take her on this cinematic adventure."

See-Saw Films' Oscar-winning duo Iain Canning and Emile Sherman along with Joanna Laurie are producing the movie with Christophe Spadone and Zeller. Film4 is also co-financing the production.

As per Variety, international sales on 'The Son' are being handled by Cross City Films and Embankment, with Cross City Films and CAA Media Finance co-repping US. rights. (ANI)

