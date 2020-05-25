Venice Film Festival still to take place in September

Washington D.C. [USA], May 25 (ANI): While most film festivals including the Cannes have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the world's longest running film festival - Venice Film Festival - is scheduled to be held as planned this September.

It is scheduled to take place from September 2 to 12.

According to Variety, Veneto Governor, Luca Zaia confirmed about the film festival through an announcement on Sunday. He also said that though the festival will proceed it is very likely that there will be fewer films this year.

This comes days after the Venice Biennale that oversees the festival and many other arts events moved its Architecture Biennale to 2021 but still maintained the fall dates of the film festival. The film festival and the architecture were meant to overlap earlier.

According to Zaia, the reason for postponing Biennale of Architecture was due to complications in the construction of necessary pavillions.

Italy is all set to host travelers by reopening its borders in June, without the mandatory quarantine restrictions.

The country has been one of the worst hit in Europe by the coronavirus. (ANI)

