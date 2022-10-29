'Venom 3': Kelly Marcel roped in to helm next instalment starring Tom Hardy

Washington [US], October 29 (ANI): After writing and producing the first two instalments of 'Venom' franchise, filmmaker Kelly Marcel is all set to helm Marvel and Sony Pictures' Venom 3 starring Tom Hardy.

According to Deadline, along with writing the screenplay, Marcel will produce; Hardy and Marcel will write the original story. Producing partners include Hutch Parker, Amy Pascal, Matt Tolmach, and Avi Arad.

As per the reports of Variety, the only known plot details are that Hardy is reprising his role as Venom, the deadly protector, after the first two movies' combined global box office receipts of $1.36 billion. Additionally, it is unknown if any Marvel characters from the Sony Pictures Universe will appear in the movie or who will be joining Hardy from his previous film.



According to Deadline, Ruben Fleischer directed the first movie, and Andy Serkis directed the most recent one, but Marcel was there from the beginning as Venom's journey was being planned. According to insiders, Hardy and Marcel have always agreed on the overall direction of Venom's story and were in agreement going into the final chapter.

Earlier this year, Hardy revealed on his social media pages that Marcel was once again working on the script. According to sources, as the two were developing the plot, it became evident that Marcel should take over directing duties as well.

Marcel is best known for writing the first instalment of the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise before becoming one of the creators of the Venom universe. (ANI)

