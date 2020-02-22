Venue of Cannes festival Critics' Week gets a makeover

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 22 (ANI): The 59th edition of the Critics' Week of the Cannes Film Festival will now be hosted in a revamped venue, reported Variety magazine.

The International Critics' Week is a parallel and non-competitive section of the film festival and it features very selective first and second feature films from directors to give them a better visibility.

According to Variety magazine, the venue of the Critics' Week-the Miramar theater is getting a complete makeover by a philanthropist whose identity remains unidentified.

The remodelling of the venue aims at giving the venue a new look and also increasing its room capacity.

As a part of the remodelling that started last month, the Miramar theater will get insulation for providing it with improved acoustics and the screen too will be replaced with a micro-perforated screen.

According to Variety magazine, the revamped theater will be inaugurated on May 12. (ANI)

