Veteran actor Shirley Douglas passes away at 86

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Shirley Douglas, veteran actor, activist, and mother of Kiefer Sutherland passed away on Sunday due to pneumonia linked complications. She was 86.

The news of her death was announced by Kiefer Sutherland, on social media.



'The Lost Boys' actor taking to Twitter wrote: Early this morning my mother, Shirley Douglas, passed away due to complications surrounding pneumonia (not related to COVID-19).

He also said that his mother was "an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life."

"Sadly she had been battling for her health for quite some time and we, as a family, knew this day was coming," the actor added.

He also extended his condolences to those families who have lost their dear ones unexpectedly to the coronavirus.

The late Gemini Award winner had worked with acclaimed filmmakers such as Stanley Kubrick ('Lolita') and David Cronenberg ('Dead Ringers'). (ANI)

