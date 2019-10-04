Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham recalls her favourite Spice Girls look

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 08:07 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Victoria Beckham remembered the most celebrated couture from her days in the Spice Girls.
According to People, the singer and fashion icon disclosed in a recent interview on British talk show 'This Morning' that her favourite Spice Girls look was from 'Goodbye' music video, which released in 1998.
"My favourite Spice Girls look would be the 'Goodbye' video actually," Beckham revealed. "I was pregnant with [her oldest child] Brooklyn at the time and I had a pixie haircut, I was wearing a Jil Sander dress, which was super chic, and just really natural, nice makeup."
"I was at that stage of pregnancy when you are a little bit glowy," she added. "It was just very natural and I look back at that video and it really does make me smile because I had little Brooklyn in my tummy."
The 45-year-old singer has four children. Sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz along with a daughter Harper. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 06:57 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she's never seen 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Shocker! American actor Gwyneth Paltrow recently revealed that she has never seen Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', in which she also starred.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 06:21 IST

Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro didn't get along well on sets of 'Joker'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): It wasn't all smooth sailing between actors Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro on the sets of 'Joker'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 05:40 IST

Camila Cabello openly confesses her love for Shawn Mendes

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Seems like singer Camila Cabello is head over heels in love with fellow singer Shawn Mendes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 05:27 IST

Khloe Kardashian 'spending more time' with Tristan Thompson

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Tristan Thompson may still stand a chance with ex Khloe Kardashian.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 05:05 IST

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom planning a December wedding!

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Save the date! Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are planning to get hitched in December.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 04:19 IST

Hailey, Justin Bieber step out for date night days after wedding ceremony

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Bieber, who recently tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony, stepped out for a date night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 04:19 IST

Cardi B already has another movie role lined up after 'Hustlers'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B is going where the money takes her! The star revealed that she has already lined up another film role after the success of 'Hustlers'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 03:09 IST

Ciara Bravo joins Tom Holland-starrer 'Cherry'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): 'Wayne' fame Ciara Bravo has been roped in to star opposite Tom Holland in Anthony and Joe Russo's next outing 'Cherry'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 02:56 IST

Gigi Hadid, Tyler Cameron call it quits!

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid and 'The Bachelorette' runner-up Tyler Cameron have split after nearly two months of dating.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 02:04 IST

Barack, Michelle Obama share heartfelt posts on 27th wedding anniversary

Washington DC [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): It has been 27 years of blissful marriage for Barack and Michelle Obama! They made sure to wish each other on the special occasion by sharing heartwarming posts and it is the sweetest thing you'll see on the internet today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:01 IST

Rachel Brosnahan's next to be horror anthology series '50 States...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Rachel Brosnahan has landed her next project! The Emmy winner is all set to star in a horror anthology series '50 States of Fright' at Quibi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:01 IST

Jimmy Fallon prepares hilarious skit with Natalie Portman

Washington DC [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): American stand up comedian Jimmy Fallon knows how to make his guests comfortable and happy on the sets of his show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

Read More
iocl