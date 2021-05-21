Victoria Beckham terms Mel B 'brave' after domestic violence video post

Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): After her 'Spice Girls' bandmate Mel B shared a video to spread awareness about domestic violence, singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham showed support for her "brave" friend.

According to Page Six, the 47-year-old fashion mogul on Monday reposted a short film that the 42-year-old singer Mel B made, in partnership with the UK charity Women's Aid about the realities of abuse.

"This is so powerful and brave. Swipe up to watch the full thing and learn more x VB," the fashion designer wrote alongside the video.

In the 'Love Should Not Hurt' film, which Mel B originally posted to her page last week, Scary Spice portrays a character in an abusive relationship who is seen looking bruised and beaten up.

"This is the most important video I have ever made, I will never stop fighting for this cause so please, please keep sharing please, please keep talking.To the abusers, we know who you are, even though you are still out there thinking you can get away with it. The tide is turning," she captioned her post



She added, "Thank you @fabiodandreaofficial @ashleywallen for helping me shine a spotlight on this, so proud to be Patron of @womens_aid watch think, talk, and donate."

Mel B's activism comes after she accused her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017 of beating and sexually exploiting her - claims that he vehemently denied, reported Page Six.

She subsequently got a restraining order against Belafonte for allegedly drugging her throughout their marriage and recording 56 sex videos, some including threesomes, without her consent.

Mel B later rescinded the restraining order so that he could see their daughter Madison who is 9-year-old now.

During their divorce, the former 'America's Got Talent' judge also accused Belafonte of impregnating their nanny, Lorraine Gilles, and claimed that he had forced Gilles to have an abortion. Gilles later sued Mel B for defamation of character, and they reportedly reached a settlement last month.

In 2018, Mel B went to rehab for PTSD from the alleged abuse. She and Belafonte were married from 2007 to 2017.

Mel B has two other daughters: 22-year-old Phoenix with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar and 14-year-old Angel with ex Eddie Murphy. (ANI)

