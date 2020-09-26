Vin Diesel collaborates with Kygo for debut single 'Feel like I do'

Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): American actor Vin Diesel appeared over a video chat with singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson on her show on Thursday (local time), while he went live from a recording studio to premiere his debut single 'Feel Like I Do' in collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Feel Like I Do' is the first solo single by the action movie star and according to Diesel, the first song on Kygo's record label Palm Tree Records. And the tropical house track is perfect to listen to with palm trees swaying in the breeze, but that wasn't quite the setting for its worldwide debut.

Spaced out video panels on the set of Clarkson's NBC daytime talk show displayed the usual dancing audience members from their homes, a venue where Diesel felt 'honoured' to host the first listen of his song.



The 53-year-old 'The Fast and The Furious' actor said in a special video message," Kelly, I am so honoured to be able to debut my music on your show because you, since you first won Idol, and till today have somehow maintained your authenticity, I am blessed that on a year that I would normally be on a movie set... I have another creative outlet."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'The Pacifier' actor also applauded the Norwegian DJ-producer for being "one of the people that first believed in me." The bromance between these two has been brewing for quite some time, especially after Diesel hopped on a remix of Kygo and Selena Gomez's 'It Ain't Me' song.

The 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' star hinted at weaving out of his lane and into a recording booth more often while appearing on 'The Late Late' Show With James Corden in March, when he dropped the bombshell that he's planning to drop a full-length album.

Diesel beamed with excitement, "I gotta be honest with you, James, my kids love when I sing and they love it so much.... It's kinda like J.R.R. Tolkien, you know? He started telling his kids little stories about hobbits and then next thing you know, here we are on The Lord of the Rings. I have a little bit of that in me." (ANI)

