Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel feels 'blessed beyond words' as 'Fast and Furious 9' filming begins

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:52 IST

New Delhi (India), June 25 (ANI): Coming back to reprise their roles as Dom and Letty, Vin Diesel and his co-star Michelle Rodriguez feel 'blessed beyond words' as they completed the first-day shoot of the next film in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.
Diesel on Monday shared a small clip of him with Rodriguez on Instagram and is heard saying, "Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow, can you believe it Letty?"
"Nine," replies Rodriguez.
Diesel further said, "We just completed out first day. It feels like a miracle. It feels like we're just so grateful to you universal, to our whole team, crew, incredible cast and most importantly we're so grateful to you, world that has adopted the franchise and can you believe it?"
"I can actually," responded his co-actor.
"It's so awesome, so blessed and we love you so much," Diesel and Rodriguez signed off.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

First day completed! Blessed beyond words. #Fast9 2020

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Jun 24, 2019 at 11:13am PDT


The ninth instalment also stars wrestling champion John Cena, along with Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, to name a few.
Cena also expressed his excitement after being roped in for the film and said during an interaction with Environmental Weekly, "literally, I'm surrounded by a group of people who are better than I am and such skilled people with so much experience, so what a great environment to learn from. I give everybody who is attached to the franchise and who enjoys the franchise the promise that you will get my absolute best."
The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22, 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 13:33 IST

