Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel hates losing fights!

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:26 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Currently filming for 'Fast and Furious 9', actor Vin Diesel doesn't seem to like losing any fights.
While he was shooting for the upcoming film in the franchise, the actor was upset over co-star Jason Statham getting more chances to blow a punch than him in some fight scenes, sources told Wall Street Journal, cited by Page Six.
He even counted the number of moves including head butts, roundhouse, kicks, body slams that both Statham and he got to make, added the source.
Diesel commenced shooting for the forthcoming film in June and announced the same on Instagram. He shared a small clip of him with co-star Michelle Rodriguez where both are seen expressing utter happiness on coming back to reprise their roles as Dom and Letty.
Recently, the shooting of the film came to a halt when a stuntman suffered an injury after he reportedly fell from a height of about 30 feet.
The ninth installment of 'Fast and Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Helen Miller, Michelle Rodriguez, wrestling champion John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Lucas Black, with Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, and Vinnie Bennett being the latest additions to the film's cast.
Justin Lin is returning to direct the latest flick written by Lin and Alfredo Botello. Diesel, who is reprising his role as Dominic Toretto, is producing the movie with Samantha Vincent and Lin.
The film is scheduled to release on May 22 next year. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:08 IST

Biographer claims Meghan Markle had difficulty with 'strict,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Settling into a royal life may seem easy and exciting, however, it is quite difficult.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:19 IST

Here's what happens in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' first teaser!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming action-thriller 'Tenet' is months away from its release but fans on Thursday had a chance to watch the film's first teaser.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:53 IST

This person helped shape Major Vihaan's character in 'Uri: The...

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): While we all are praises for Major Vihaan Singh Shergill's character essayed by Vicky Kaushal in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', nobody knows the person who actually shaped the character of Major Vihaan-Major Prashant Siwach.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:43 IST

Richa Chaddha, Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375' to now...

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): The release of Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375 has been postponed and the film will now release on September 13.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:27 IST

Makers of 'Saaho' release love anthem 'Enni Soni'

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): To make you dive in love, makers of 'Saaho' are here with the film's love anthem 'Enni Soni' featuring none other than Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:32 IST

Dia Mirza rubbishes reports claiming she, Sahil parted ways...

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): Putting rumours to rest that Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha parted their ways because of another woman, the actress on Friday refuted the alleged reports and cleared that there is no third person involved behind their separation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:20 IST

Anurag Kashyap steps in for Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash...

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Controversies don't seem to be leaving filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's side. The director's recent tweet on his 1983 directorial 'Masoom' faced the heat from users after which Anurag Kashyap stepped in his support.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:31 IST

Here's how Alia Bhatt starts her morning routine!

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): A month after she started her personal YouTube channel, actor-singer Alia Bhatt is up with a new video on her morning rituals.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:31 IST

MNS film wing to oppose Marathi-dubbed version of 'Mission Mangal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The plan of Bollywood movie Mission Mangal's makers to cash in on the Marathi audience might not fructify as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) film wing on Friday announced to oppose the Marathi-dubbed version of the film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:55 IST

Amitabh Bachchan is a 'true legend born twice'!

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): You might have heard that legends aren't born twice, but here's Abhishek Bachchan proving that 'true legends are born twice'!

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:22 IST

Here's Ananya Panday's 'chashmish' version from 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Bollywood's newbie Ananya Panday is just the perfect 'chashmish' in the amazing capture she shared from the sets of 'Pati, Patni, Aur Woh'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:19 IST

Ed Sheeran's cat killed in car accident

Washington D.C. [USA], August 2 (ANI): Grammy Winner Ed Sheeran lost his cat, Graham, in a car accident on Thursday.

Read More
iocl