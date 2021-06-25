Vin Diesel says Cardi B will return to 'Fast and Furious' franchise in 'F10'

Washington [US] June 24 (ANI): According to Hollywood star Vin Diesel, rapper and songwriter Cardi B, who recently appeared in 'F9', is already set to return to the wildly popular action-film series in its next installment.

People magazine reported that while talking to a news outlet about Cardi's role of Leysa in 'F9', Diesel said, "We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale. She made it just in time. She came in Fast 9 just in time."

Saying he'd "work with her any day," director Justin Lin told the same outlet, "I love Cardi ... she showed up and within a minute she's part of the family. And I love how when I got together with her, her and Vin were talking about the character because she's actually really embedded into the overall universe. She's been around for a long time and this is just the first time we are seeing her, so I'm really excited to explore that character of her."



'F9' is the 'I Like It' hitmaker's second film after 2019's 'Hustlers', in which she starred as Diamond, alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. "I enjoy the checks," she joked about acting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2019.

Later that month, Diesel had shared the news that Cardi had joined 'F9' in an Instagram video, in which he said, "I know I'm exhausted. I literally - we all gave every single thing we could for this movie. Put it all on the table. Put it all out there."

"I'm tired. But I can't wait. I ain't gonna front, I think this is gonna be the best one," the rapper added in agreement.

Cardi had previously opened up about her "powerful" and "strong" character in the film, saying in an on-set video shared to the franchise's YouTube channel earlier this month that it was a no-brainer for her to sign on. (ANI)

