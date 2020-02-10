Vin Diesel starrer 'Bloodshot' to hit Indian theaters on March 13, 2020

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Vin Diesel-starrer feature film based on the best selling comic book 'Bloodshot', is set to hit the Indian theatres on March 13, 2020.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the release date of the superhero flick on Twitter and wrote, "#VinDiesel... The much-awaited superhero film #Bloodshot - based on the comic book of the same name - to release on 13 March 2020 in #India... #Hindi trailer out now."



Starting from a happy note, as the trailer proceeds, it shows

The beginning of the trailer shows the leading man lying on what seems to be an experiment table.

Eventually, the actor gains his senses and is made aware that he got himself "killed" and is the first one to who has been successfully been brought back to life by RST - a company rebuilding the most important "asset in the US military" - soldiers!

In the trailer, Diesel, is not only shown rising from the dead but also becoming stronger than ever, which leads to his quest to find his wife's- Gina (Eiza Gonzalez), murderer.

The soon to be released science fiction is already garnering a lot of attention by the fans of the genre.

The movie also features Sam Heughan, Guy Pearce, Gonzalez, and Toby Kebbell. In India, the film is set to hit the theatres in four languages English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

