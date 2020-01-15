Vince Vaughn faces backlash after being spotted with Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): Vince Vaughn, an outspoken Democrat who in the past has supported Republican candidates, has recently been subject to radical social media outrage after a video came on Twitter that featured him with US President Donald Trump during the national championship game in New Orleans, Los Angeles.

The video was uploaded by Timothy Burke.

"I'm very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it," read the caption.



In the video that became the sole reason for the outrage, the two can be spotted chatting and laughing while Melania sat between Vince and Trump. The two of them also shook hands.

One of the users also wrote, "Ladies & Gentlemen, I regret to inform you Vince Vaughn is CANCELLED."

However, according to Fox News, it is not the first time a celebrity faced backlash for their decision to interact with a Republican politician.

For instance, when a video broke the internet where Ellen DeGeneres was seen sitting with ex-President George W. Bush during a Cowboys game, the comedian faced a huge liberal outrage at that time. (ANI)

