Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman to star in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Actors Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman will star in the film adaptation of the play 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.

Netflix will produce the upcoming film, reported Variety. George C. Wolfe, the Tony-winning director whose credits include 'Lackawanna Blues' and 'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks', will helm the upcoming movie.

The script will be written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, based on the award-winning play by August Wilson. Rest of the cast members include Emmy winner Glynn Turman, Tony and Olivier nominee Colman Domingo and Michael Potts.

Denzel Washington will also produce along with Todd Black and Dany Wolf. Constanza Romero is serving as the executive producer. Academy Award winner Ann Roth is the costume designer and Branford Marsalis has been signed as the composer for the film.

The film is scheduled to go on floors next month in Pittsburgh.

The story revolves around famed singer Ma Rainey, during the time she makes a record in a studio in Chicago in 1927, where tensions boil between her, her white agent, producer and her bandmates.

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' opened at Broadway's Cort Theatre in 1984 with Theresa Merritt in the lead role. The play received an overwhelming response and won the 1985 New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play.

Washington and Davis starred together in the 2010 revival of Wilson's 'Fences' on Broadway and both won Tony Awards for their roles.

In 2016, Washington directed and starred alongside Davis in the film adaptation of 'Fences'. Davis won an Oscar for her performance.

Boseman's upcoming credits include the STX drama '21 Bridges' and Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods'. (ANI)

