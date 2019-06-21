Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman
Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman

Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman to star in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:08 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Actors Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman will star in the film adaptation of the play 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.
Netflix will produce the upcoming film, reported Variety. George C. Wolfe, the Tony-winning director whose credits include 'Lackawanna Blues' and 'The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks', will helm the upcoming movie.
The script will be written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, based on the award-winning play by August Wilson. Rest of the cast members include Emmy winner Glynn Turman, Tony and Olivier nominee Colman Domingo and Michael Potts.
Denzel Washington will also produce along with Todd Black and Dany Wolf. Constanza Romero is serving as the executive producer. Academy Award winner Ann Roth is the costume designer and Branford Marsalis has been signed as the composer for the film.
The film is scheduled to go on floors next month in Pittsburgh.
The story revolves around famed singer Ma Rainey, during the time she makes a record in a studio in Chicago in 1927, where tensions boil between her, her white agent, producer and her bandmates.
'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' opened at Broadway's Cort Theatre in 1984 with Theresa Merritt in the lead role. The play received an overwhelming response and won the 1985 New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best American Play.
Washington and Davis starred together in the 2010 revival of Wilson's 'Fences' on Broadway and both won Tony Awards for their roles.
In 2016, Washington directed and starred alongside Davis in the film adaptation of 'Fences'. Davis won an Oscar for her performance.
Boseman's upcoming credits include the STX drama '21 Bridges' and Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods'. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 23:14 IST

'Riverdale' to honour Luke Perry

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Iconic actor Luke Perry, known for 'Beverly Hills 90210' will receive a final farewell from his famous show, 'Riverdale.'

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 22:58 IST

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher respond to split report in a funny way

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Hollywood actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis responded in the most humorous way to a story published in a tabloid, claiming that the couple has broken up.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 22:03 IST

Royal couples part ways from their shared charity

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Royal couples Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince William, Kate Middleton have parted ways from The Royal Foundation, which was their joint charity, on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:20 IST

Feature film planned on topless activist group - Femen

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Director-producer Darya Zhuk's next project is on the feminist protest group, Femen, famous for their topless protests.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 21:17 IST

Jennifer Lawrence found her soul mate in fiance Cooke Maroney: Source

Washington [USA], June 20 (ANI): Cooke Maroney is the ideal mate for Jennifer Lawrence, a source said about the couple who got engaged in February.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 19:36 IST

'Annabelle Comes Home' cast reveal about horror movies that...

Washington D.C, [USA], June 20 (ANI): While the star cast of the upcoming horror film 'Annabelle Comes Home' gears up to haunt the moviegoers this summer, they recently revealed about the films that sent chills down their spine.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 19:17 IST

Hrithik Roshan's family torturing Sunaina, alleges Kangana's sister

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): After making some shocking allegations against Hrithik Roshan's family on Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Thursday alleged the family was torturing Sunaina (Hrithik's sister). She also claimed that Sunaina's number was not reachable and that sh

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 19:03 IST

'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' synonymous with me and my career: Akshay

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Known for its sensuous dance moves and romantic lyrics, the 90s hit number 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' from 'Mohra' is surely a delight to watch even today. Making a revelation about the song, Akshay Kumar, who featured in the track alongside Raveena Tandon, said that the

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 18:42 IST

Singer Freddie Mercury's previously unreleased music video out!

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): And the show must go on. A previously unreleased version of late and legendary singer Freddie Mercury's song titled 'Time' has been released.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 17:22 IST

WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman sends legal notice...

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman has sent a notice to Ranveer Singh for apparently using his catchphrase 'Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat', in a twisted manner.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 16:01 IST

Angelina Jolie speaks about pain of refugees

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Today on World Refugee Day, Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has shared her thoughts on ways to help refugees around the world and improve their lives.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 15:58 IST

'Arjun Patiala' trailer out now, seems like a laugh riot

New Delhi (India), June 20 (ANI): The trailer of upcoming comic drama 'Arjun Patiala' is out now and is sure to leave viewers in splits.

Read More
iocl