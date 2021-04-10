Viola Davis says Chadwick Boseman was 'not interested in being a movie star'

Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): Emmy-winning actor Viola Davis recently opened up about her late costar Chadwick Boseman and heaped praises on the actor for his integrity and authenticity.

As per People magazine, the 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor discussed her role as Ma Rainey in the 2020 film 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom', and also spoke about the 'Black Panther' star's legacy in an upcoming OWN Spotlight special with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

"What I'll remember about his legacy is his integrity," Davis told Winfrey in a People exclusive clip from the conversation.

She continued, "There's not a lot of integrity out there. I think it takes a lot of courage to be authentic."

'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' was Boseman's final film before his demise last August, and Davis believes that throughout his impressive career, the actor wasn't concerned with the fame he acquired.



"I just felt that he was not interested in being a movie star as much as he was concerned with being a really great artist," Davis admitted.

The 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' stars both made history at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, with the awards for lead actor, lead actress, supporting actor, and supporting actress going to nonwhite nominees.

Davis became the first black woman to win best female actor in a leading role twice, and Boseman was honoured with a posthumous win for best male actor in a leading role.



Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award on his behalf.

"If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind. That's a quote by Chadwick Boseman," Ledward said.

Boseman and Davis both scored nominations at the 93rd Oscars for Best Actor and Best Actress. This is Boseman's first Oscar nomination. OWN Spotlight: Viola Davis will air on April 16 at 10 pm ET/PT on OWN. (ANI)

