Actress Viola Davis
Actress Viola Davis

Viola Davis to be honoured with lifetime achievement award at Rome Film Fest

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 08:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actress Viola Davis is set to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at this year's Rome Film Festival scheduled to run between October 17 to October 27.
The Oscar, Emmy and Tony-winning actress will attend the festival to take her prize besides participating in a 'Close Encounter' on-stage conversation, in which she will speak about her career across film, theatre and TV, reported Deadline.
"Viola Davis is an extraordinary actress, who has transformed sincerity and dignity into sublime thespian art. It is a great honour for me, and for the Rome Film Fest, to celebrate her formidable talent and deep humanity," the outlet quoted Antonio Monda, Rome's artistic director.
Rome will award two lifetime achievement awards this year. Previously, Bill Murray was announced as the recipient of the other award and Wes Anderson will present the award to Murray.
The festival will close with the world premiere of 'Tornare', from filmmaker Cristina Comencini, whose 2005 drama 'Don't Tell' was nominated for an Oscar. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 09:01 IST

Kris Jenner spills the real reason for her family's unbeatable bond

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Hollywood's famous momager, Kris Jenner recently opened up about the secrets of her close-knit family while emphasizing over the bond she shares with her children.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 08:10 IST

Prince Harry takes legal action against British press for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Prince Harry is taking a stand for his lady love Meghan Markle against the media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:40 IST

Steve Carell-starrer 'Space Force' goes on floors

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): American actor Steve Carell is reporting for duty in the upcoming Netflix series 'Space Force'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 05:51 IST

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on dating rumours with Fai Khadra

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Fai Khadra recently accompanied supermodel Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's second wedding, but there are no wedding bells ringing for Fai and Kendall!

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 05:11 IST

Michelle Pfeiffer opens up about struggles, fears during early career

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): American actor Michelle Pfeiffer has had her fair share of ups and downs and recently admitted that she once struggled to gain confidence as a young star in the industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:22 IST

Adele, Skepta spark romance rumours

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Rumour has it that singer-songwriter Adele has a new man in her life!

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:13 IST

Ruby Rose opens up about emergency surgery after performing...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actor Ruby Rose, who is gearing up for her new show 'Batwoman', recently underwent emergency surgery after sustaining a serious injury that left her at the risk of being paralysed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:48 IST

Here's how movie transformations turned Christian Bale, Matt...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actors leave no stone unturned to get into the skin of their characters. Some work on their physiques for a specific role, while others master a new skill. And sometimes these transformations can take a toll on the stars.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:31 IST

Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips open up about controversy...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actor Joaquin Phoenix opened up about his controversial new film 'Joker', which has been receiving flak amid fears that it could trigger violence.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 02:27 IST

'Birds of Prey' trailer: Harley Quinn enjoys Joker-free life,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): It's Harley Quinn's time to shine! The first trailer of the upcoming DC film titled 'Birds of Prey' is finally out and gives fans a taste of the mayhem to come.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:51 IST

Nick Jonas recalls the time when he felt 'very close to coma'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Nick Jonas opened up about the time he felt "very close to coma" explaining how his body was struggling in the days before being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:25 IST

Witness how six dead set out to take down evil in '6 Underground' trailer

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Catch a glimpse of how Ryan Reynolds, along with six others, sets out on a mission to take down some notorious criminals in the trailer of his upcoming Netflix debut '6 Underground' which dropped on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl