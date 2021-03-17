Vir Das joins cast of Judd Apatow's meta-comedy 'The Bubble'

Washington [US], March 17 (ANI): Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das will be joining the star-studded cast of 'The Bubble', along with Rob Delaney and Samson Kayo. This directorial venture by Judd Apatow will be a pandemic-inspired comedy that the filmmaker is making for Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trio will be joining the feature, which is currently being shot in England, along with Galen Hopper, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn, and Danielle Vitalis.

The cast of 'The Bubble' already boasts of names like Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, and Peter Serafinowicz.



The feature will be a meta-comedy about a group of actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel while attempting to complete a studio franchise film.

Apatow, who co-wrote the script with Pam Brady of 'South Park' fame, will also be producing. Barry Mendel, Donald Sabourin, and Brady will be the executive producers.

Delaney has earlier starred in the well-regarded show 'Catastrophe', and also in the Warner Bros. animated movie 'Tom and Jerry'. Last week he nabbed a role in the upcoming Tom Cruise-starrer 'Mission: Impossible 7'.

Kayo co-starred with Nick Frost on Amazon's 'Truth Seekers' and was one of the stars of the British series 'Timewasters'.

Meanwhile, Das has earlier appeared on ABC's 'Whiskey Cavalier' and has also starred in 'Hasmukh', which is a dark Indian comedy about a comedian who is only funny as long as he kills people, that streamed on Netflix in 2020. (ANI)

