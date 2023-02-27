VIRAL VIDEO: See how Kim Kardashian struggles to walk in super-tight skirt

Washington [US]. February 27 (ANI): Kim Kardashian is once again making headlines for her fashion choices!

Kim recently attended Milan Fashion Week and, although she did not walk the runway, she made headlines for her super-tight attire.

Her 'struggle' was captured in a video posted by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton on their Instagram Stories on Saturday.

Dolce & Gabbana created the glittering red two-piece suit worn by Kim.

The outfit included a bralette at the top and a floor-length skirt at the bottom that fitted the mom of four's beautiful curves.

Kim finished off her look with a similar mini-purse from Dolce & Gabbana and a pair of black patent leather mules.

Check out the video here:

Kim is ready for the @dolcegabbana show! pic.twitter.com/9qhkA3lmf8 — Kim Kardashian Updates (@AllForKimK) February 25, 2023



Well, this is not the first time that Kim has donned something so tight.

In September last year, Kim wore a silver shimmery outfit that was equally tight. Wearing the super tight body-con dress, Kim posted a comical behind-the-scenes video of herself having a hard time walking and climbing stairs.

Kim’s dedication to the outfit is real pic.twitter.com/K0e70pwJ4z — Kim Kardashian Updates (@AllForKimK) September 26, 2022



That outfit was also designed by Dolce & Gabbana. (ANI)