Walt Disney Co. to reopen Tokyo Disney Resort on July 1

Washington D.C. [USA], June 23 (ANI): After a long coronavirus-triggered shutdown of four months, Walt Disney Co.'s is all set to throw open the gates of its Tokyo Disney Resort.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the local operator of the resort - Oriental Land Co. on Tuesday said that it is planning to welcome the guests back to Disney Sea and Tokyo Disneyland on July 1.

With the coronavirus still impacting people, the company is planning to limit the number of guests per day to 15,000. Tickets will be sold online from June 25 in order to prevent visitors crowding outside the park gates.

Those who visit the resort will be asked to wear face masks and have their temperatures checked during admittance.

Tokyo's Disney Resort is often cited as one of the most profitable theme parks worldwide. (ANI)

