'Wanda Vision' director Matt Shakman to helm Marvel 'Fantastic Four'

Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): Hollywood series 'Wanda Vision' director Matt Shakman is currently in talks to direct the much-awaited film 'Fantastic Four' reboot version.

According to Variety, with Shakman shifting focus to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the in-demand director has now exited his planned 'Star Trek' feature at Paramount Pictures.

Paramount Pictures, on Friday, released an official statement, which reads, "Matt Shakman is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and we regret the timing didn't align for him to direct our upcoming 'Star Trek' film. We are grateful for his many contributions, are excited about the creative vision of this next chapter and look forward to bringing it to audiences all around the world."

The next instalment of 'Star Trek' is slated to release on December 22, 2023.



Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, during the San Diego Comic-con 2022 revealed that the movie would kick off Phase 6 of the MCU when it debuts on November 8, 2024.

The official announcement of the star cast of the film is still awaited.

Earlier actor John Krasinski portrayed the role of Mr Fantastic in the film, and was recently seen playing the role in Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

As per Variety, previously, director John Watts who directed the recent three instalments of Tom Holland's 'Spiderman' was announced as the director of 'Fantastic Four', but he exited the project in April.

Matt Shakman previously directed Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany starrer web show 'Wanda Vision' which received a positive response from the audience. (ANI)

