'WandaVision' actor Kathryn Hahn gives new tease for Marvel spinoff 'Agatha: Coven Of Chaos'

Washington [US], January 15, (ANI): American actor Kathryn Hahn, who is set to reprise her 'WandaVision' role in the shows spinoff series 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos', has teased that there could be "a little song here or there" in the upcoming show.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, fans of the Marvel show will remember that when Agnes was revealed to be the sorceress Agatha in the 'WandaVision' series it was through a song that became a viral hit.

Several fans of the show started speculating that there could be a musical number in the spinoff series after the recent casting of Patti LuPone.



"Um, her costumes and her nails. They're fabulous. And who knows, there may be a little song here or there... but no one is saying anything about that -- certainly not me!" Hahn told TVLine, reported Deadline.

Apart from Hahn, other cast members include Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Debra Jo Rupp and Emma Caulfield Ford who will reprise her role of Dottie from 'WandaVision'.

Hahn talked about the song 'Agatha All Along' back in 2021 that she always knew her character would have a theme song.

"I knew I was going to have a theme song, but I actually didn't know I was going to be singing it until we were midway through shooting it and they were like, 'Oh, we're going to need you to sing,'" she told Nylon, as per Deadline. (ANI)

