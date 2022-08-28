Want to move forward from Will Smith and Chris Rock slap incident: Academy Awards CEO

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently appointed a new CEO - Bill Kramer. He spoke about the infamous slap incident at the Academy Awards earlier this year.

The newly appointed Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer wants to move on after a more dramatic Oscars season than normal, with debate over categories being omitted from the broadcast and a shocking infamous slap completely overshadowing the rest of the ceremony.

According to Variety, Bill said, "We want to move forward and have an Oscars that celebrates cinema."

If there is a plan to address the on-stage altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith at the Oscars next year, Kramer said during a conference call with several outlets on Monday, "That's our focus right now, it's really about moving forward."



In an interview with journalists from several publications including Variety on Monday, Kramer--who was appointed CEO of the Academy last month--discussed his plans for the organization's future and the preliminary talks the group has had with ABC regarding the 2023 Oscars ceremony, which will also mark the award show's 95th anniversary.

Variety quoted him saying, "It's our 95th anniversary, we want to return to a show that has reverence for film and 95 years of the Oscars. It's a moment to really reflect on our membership, all craft areas, our changing industry, our fans," Kramer said. "There are ways to do that, that are entertaining and authentic, and that are tied to our mission to honour excellence in movie making."

In addition to the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident, Kramer addressed the other significant Oscars controversies by addressing the prospect of reintroducing categories for short films, editing, makeup and hair, original score, production design, and sound to the main ceremony.

Variety asked if the show would maintain the format of presenting the awards during the red carpet and incorporating taped bits from the winner's speeches into the telecast, Kramer said there have been discussions with ABC about how to incorporate the categories into the ceremony, but did not offer any details on how.

Kramer said, "We have been talking to ABC about all aspects of the show...We want to see all disciplines equitably acknowledged on the show, that is our goal. There are many ways to do that, and we're working that through with ABC right now."(ANI)

