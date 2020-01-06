War-drama '1917' wins best film award at Golden Globes 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Stealing the show at the 77th edition of Golden Globes, war drama '1917' received the award for the Best Motion Picture in Drama category on Sunday.

The film defeated big entries in the nominations list including three Netflix films 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story' and 'The Two Popes'. The film also left the widely acclaimed drama 'Joker' trailing.

The period-drama which is slated to hit the big theatres in India on January 17 is an account of two young British soldiers at World War I during the spring of 1917 followed by other chains of events.

Another accolade that the movie grabbed besides the best film award was in the best director trophy bagged by director Sam Mendes.

The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States. (ANI)

