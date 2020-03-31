'War with a virus': Matthew McConaughey urges fans to stay indoors

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): As many Hollywood actors are making efforts to raise awareness about coronavirus, actor Matthew McConaughey on Tuesday shared a video message and urged people to stay home.

The 50-year-old star shared a video on Instagram and called on fans to stay at home amid surging coronavirus cases.

The 30-second video had clips of medical professionals working, while people stay at home, engaged in different activities.



While the video continues, the 'Interstellar' actor said in a voice-over: "We are at war with a virus, and health-care troops and first responders are on the front line fighting it every day..Let's join the fight by staying home."

"Staying home is not a retreat, it's the bravest and aggressive weapon we have against this enemy. Because, when we do stay at home, we prevent overwhelming our hospitals while buying time for our scientists to find the vaccine," McConaughey continued.

According to the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 has affected over seven lakh people globally. (ANI)

