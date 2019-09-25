Poster of 'Joker', Image courtesy: Instagram
Poster of 'Joker', Image courtesy: Instagram

Warner Bros. breaks silence on 'Joker' controversy

ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:47 IST

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Warner Bros. has weighed in on the controversy surrounding 'Joker'. The studio issued a statement in the wake of families of Aurora shooting victims voicing their concerns about the upcoming film.
In the statement, the studio hit back at remarks that the movie is glamorising a mass murderer, reported Variety.
The studio has also claimed that the main character is not a "hero."
"Make no mistake: neither the fictional character Joker, nor the film, is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind. It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero," the statement read.
Warner Bros. broke its silence on the matter after family members of those killed in the Aurora, Colorado mass shooting during a screening of 'The Dark Knight Rises' in 2012 sent Warner Bros. a letter voicing their concerns about the movie.
The letter supported the studio's right to make the film and promoted freedom of speech and artistic expression. However, they urged Warner Bros. to take steps to get involved in the gun control movement, including pledging not to donate to political candidates who take money from the NRA.
While they didn't ask for the flick to be pulled or for moviegoers to boycott it, the families of the victims asked the studio to "end political contributions to candidates who take money from the NRA and vote against gun reform."
Warner Bros. said that the company has a history of supporting those causes.
"Gun violence in our society is a critical issue, and we extend our deepest sympathy to all victims and families impacted by these tragedies," the statement read.
"Our company has a long history of donating to victims of violence, including Aurora, and in recent weeks, our parent company joined other business leaders to call on policymakers to enact bi-partisan legislation to address this epidemic. At the same time, Warner Bros. believes that one of the functions of storytelling is to provoke difficult conversations around complex issues," the statement added.
The letter written to Warner Bros. from the families of Aurora victims was signed by Sandy and Lonnie Phillips, a couple whose 24-year-old daughter Jessica Ghawi was murdered, Theresa Hoover, the mother of 18-year-old Alexander J. Boik, who was killed, Heather Dearman, whose cousin Ashley Moser lost an unborn child and a 6-year-old daughter, and Tiina Coon, whose son was a witness of the shootings.
The shooting in Aurora took place during a screening of 'The Dark Knight Rises' and resulted in 12 deaths and 70 injuries. Following the shooting, Warner Bros., which produced the film, donated USD 2 million to the victims and the survivors.
'Joker' tells the story of an aspiring stand-up comedian (Joaquin Phoenix) whose mental health issues escalate, ultimately leading him to a life of criminality.
Directed by Todd Phillips, the upcoming flick is a part of the DC Comics universe but will serve as an independent origin story and will not feature any appearances by Batman and other caped crusaders.
Apart from Phoenix, the movie also features Robert De Niro, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham. It is slated to hit the theatres on October 4. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 12:05 IST

Joaquin Phoenix defends 'Joker' as families of shooting victims...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actor Joaquin Phoenix broke his silence over the ongoing controversy surrounding his upcoming film 'Joker' saying that viewers are able to differentiate between right and wrong and it's not for a filmmaker to teach 'morality' to the audience.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:37 IST

Paris Fashion Week: Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman make red carpet...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Paris will always be the city of love! Actors Karl Glusman and Zoe Kravitz just made their official red carpet debut as husband and wife during the Paris Fashion Week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 10:38 IST

Families of Aurora shooting victims voice concern about 'Joker'

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Family members of the victims of the 2012 mass shooting, which took place at a movie theatre in Aurora, Colorado, have written a letter to Warner Bros. voicing their concern over the studio's upcoming film 'Joker'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 09:42 IST

Brad Pitt reflects on Angelina Jolie split, says 'had to...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Brad Pitt recently opened up about how his split from Angelina Jolie has impacted his character in the making of his new emotional space film 'Ad Astra'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 07:23 IST

Anupam Kher attends Gandhi@150 event at UN

New York [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is in New York for some time now attended the 'Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World' programme at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 06:39 IST

Ranveer Singh shares childhood picture, wins hearts

New Delhi (India), Sept 25(ANI): Ranveer Singh who recently took home IIFA's best actor trophy unveiled his naughty side on Wednesday with a throwback picture.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 05:10 IST

Jenna Dewan expecting first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actress Jenna Dewan is pregnant with her first child with actor Steve Kazee.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 04:52 IST

Hailey Bieber shows support to Selena Gomez

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Putting rumoured tensions between her and Selena Gomez behind, Hailey Bieber showed support to singer and her best friends.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 04:28 IST

Jessica Simpson sheds 100 pounds post pregnancy

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Singer-actor Jessica Simpson has dropped incredible 100 pounds nearly six months after giving birth to her third child.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 04:25 IST

Tyler Cameron opens up about romance with Gigi Hadid

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): The 'Bachelorette' finalist Tyler Cameron has finally broken his silence on supermodel Gigi Hadid romance rumours.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 03:48 IST

Here's why Meghan Markle isn't wearing her engagement ring on...

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who is on her 10-day tour to South Africa with husband Prince Harry and baby Archie seems to have left her engagement ring at home.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 03:32 IST

Renee Zellweger attends two screenings of 'Judy' on same night

Washington DC [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): Actress Renee Zellweger who will be seen playing late actress Jury Garland in the upcoming biopic 'Judy' attended the screening of the movie twice and on the same night.

Read More
iocl