Warner Bros. unveils first look of Keanu Reeves, more characters from 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Washington [US], September 8 (ANI): Ahead of the first trailer release of the much-awaited movie 'The Matrix Resurrections', Warner Bros. revealed the first look of the characters of the film on an innovative website.

As per Variety, at a fan interaction website- 'WhatIsTheMatrix.com', users were greeted with the simple choice first presented in 1999's 'The Matrix': Click on the blue pill, and stick to the reality you have known your whole life; click on the red pill, and signal that you are ready to see how the story changes.

Each choice opted by the users will present them with two different angles on what appears to be the central story in 'The Matrix Resurrections'.

In the context of the teaser glimpse that was unveiled by the exhibitors during CinemaCon in August, Neo (Keanu Reeves) is back inside the Matrix, taking blue pills and seeing a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris until a man portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steps into Neo's life and gets him to see that his reality is just a mirage.

Users, who opt to go with the blue pill option, will hear a voiceover by Harris' character saying, "you have lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction."

"Anything else is just your mind playing tricks on you," Harris reads out loud before urging the user to accept that their reality is real, as the current time flashes on the screen; Variety reported.



Meanwhile, the users who click on the red pill would hear Abdul-Mateen's voice telling them that while they believe it's the current time -- again while reading aloud -- "that couldn't be further from the truth."

According to Variety, in either option, the users will get to see quick-cut shots from the upcoming film. Each time a user clicks on a pill, the footage changes slightly.

Major shots that were unveiled include Neo swallowing a blue pill while a much older man appears in his reflection; Abdul-Mateen's character staring at himself in the mirror; a new character played by 'Game of Thrones' actor Jessica Henwick who appears to be another soldier in the fight against the machines; the character portrayed by Jonathan Groff, who seems to be undergoing the first stages of the same red pill reaction Neo experienced in the first film.

The fourth film of 'The Matrix' franchise, directed by Lana Wachowski, is slated to come out on December 22 in theatres and on HBO max. There has been no word yet as to when the trailer will hit social media. The trailer clips were shown and reported by Deadline from the CinemaCon presentation.

Lana co-directed and co-wrote the first three Matrix installments with sister Lilly Wachowski.

The film also features Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Telma Hopkins, Erendira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Christina Ricci, and Brian J Smith.

The trailer of the movie will release on September 9, Thursday. (ANI)

