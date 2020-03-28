WarnerMedia to set up USD 100 million relief fund for production crew members

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 28 (ANI): WarnerMedia has pledged USD 100 million in relief to help crew members affected by wide production shutdowns in film and television.

As per Variety, on Friday, CEO John Stankey told employees in a memo that, "We have paused many productions for the health and safety of employees, cast, crew and community. We are stepping up with a commitment of more than USD 100 million to assist team members of those productions during this time."

The USD 100 million is committed to those who were actively working on projects across WarnerMedia, one individual with knowledge of the company said, including Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television and HBO.

Despite multiple urgent challenges, Stankey mentioned HBO Max -- WarnerMedia's hulked up streaming platform -- is still on course to launch in May.

"Our tech teams have been operating under very unique circumstances and have adapted quickly to a new way of working so that the launch of HBO Max remains on schedule for May; and the marketing team has had to recast plans to reach potential subscribers in innovative ways," John wrote. (ANI)

