Warriors Season 3 to be out soon

Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): The wait for Andrew Koji starrer 'Warrior' season 3 is over! HBO Max just announced the news on Instagram by posting a slew of photos from the sets.

Making the announcement, HBO Max captioned the post, "The wait is over! Season 3 of Warrior is officially in production. Catch up on the action anytime on HBO Max. #WarriorMAX #WarrioronMax"



The third season was announced in April last year. The show that aired its first two seasons on Cinemax, is going to be coming back with its third season on HBO Max. The show's second season premiered in October 2020 after the first season aired in 2019.



The show is based on the writings of Bruce Lee. It revolves around the horrific Tong Wars in the late 19th century in San Francisco's Chinatown.



Apart from Andrew Koji, the series also stars Celine Buckens, Kieran Bew, Olivia Cheng, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Dianne Doan, Maria-Elena Laas, Dustin Nguyen, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Joe Taslim, Joanna Vanderham, Jason Tobin, Perry Yung, and Tom Weston-Jones.



According to Variety, 'Warrior' was created by and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper under his Tropper Ink Productions banner. Justin Lin, Danielle Woodrow, and Andrew Schneider are also executive producing alongside Shannon Lee. Brad Kane and Richard Sharkey are the other executive producers of the show while Kenneth Lin, Evan Endicott and Josh Stoddard are co-executive producing it. (ANI)