Was 'completely in debt' after fall from 'Game of Thrones', says Jason Momoa

Washington [US], November 11 (ANI): American actor Jason Momoa, who is one of the biggest action stars in the world, has revealed that he was struggling financially before his meteoric rise to fame.

According to Fox News, the 41-year-old star played a character of 'Khal Drogo' in HBO's super-hit 'Game of Thrones'. However, Drogo was killed off in 2011 before the series reached iconic status.

Momoa admitted he was in serious trouble after losing that pay-check.

Momoa told InStyle magazine, "I mean, we were starving after 'Game of Thrones'. I could not get work. It is very challenging when you have babies and you are completely in debt."



As reported by Fox News, the actor shares daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf with actor Lisa Bonet.

Momoa's career drastically changed course when he was cast as Aquaman in 'Justice League' in 2016 and then led his own breakout movie in 2018 as the DC superhero in 'Aquaman.'

As per Fox News, now his schedule is booked through 2024 with roles in Apple TV+'s 'See,' Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated adaptation of "Dune," and an "Aquaman" sequel.

Momoa said when he watched the 'Dune' trailer for the first time, he was in disbelief at how far he has come in his career.

"It was 'Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem,' and I am just like, 'Oh my god. I cannot believe my name was with those names.' I feel like I am still a kid, freaking out," he said. (ANI)

