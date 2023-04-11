"Wasn't easy but worth it", Hilary Swank becomes proud mom to twins

Washington [US], April 11 (ANI): 'Alaska Daily' star Hilary Swank took to Instagram to announce that she has given birth to twins -- a boy and a girl.

Sharing a frame holding two babies while looking at an ocean at sunset, Hilary captioned the post, "It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it." She also added an Easter wish, "Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Swank (@hilaryswank)



Lindsay Lohan, who became a mom last month, wrote, "Congratulations!!!!!!!!! God bless!"

Bipasha Basu also wrote, "Congratulations!" to Hilary's post.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Hilary shared earlier that giving birth to twins is in her 'lineage'. During an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, Hilary said that her grandmother was a twin, as was her husband's grandmother. "So we have twins in our lineage," she said at the time.

The twins mark Hilary's first children. She and her husband Philip Schneider have reportedly been married since 2018.

After announcing her pregnancy, Hilary shared her journey on social media.

For Christmas, the actor posed next to a Christmas tree while showing her baby bump and posted, "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle. So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!!"

On her bump, she quipped, "Oven's heatin' up, dough's beginning to rise!!" (ANI)

