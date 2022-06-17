Watch: BTS's Jungkook, Charlie Puth tease new collab 'Left And Right'

Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): Charlie Puth and BTS member Jungkook will be collaborating on a new single, 'Left and Right'.

Charlie took to his Instagram handle and shared a playful video announcing his upcoming collaboration.

He captioned the post and wrote, Pre-save Left and Right (with Jungkook) !!"

Puth begins the video by pretending to phone JK and inquire about the song. They then sing a clip from the song in a playful manner.

'Left and Right' will appear on Charlie Puth's upcoming self-titled album but will be available for pre-order on Friday, June 24. He revealed that if the song receives 500,000 pre-saves, it would be released on June 24.

During an interview with KIIS-FM at iHeartRadio Wango Tango, he accidentally confirmed the project, which many people will remember. "Fans believe you've collaborated with BTS. "Are they going insane?" inquired the interviewer. "I heard that as well," Charlie responded. My entire camp is unaware of when it will be released.

Meanwhile, fans are ecstatic about the collaboration. They've been waiting for it since JK did a cover of Charlie Puth's smash hit, 'We Don't Talk Anymore.' (ANI)