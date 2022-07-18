WATCH: First teaser of The Idol starring The Weeknd out

Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): The Weeknd has released the first teaser trailer for his upcoming HBO Max series 'The Idol'. 'The Idol', starring Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye, tells the story of a female pop artist who falls in love with a cult leader and club owner in Los Angeles.

The short teaser shows drug-fueled make-out scenes, rigorous dance rehearsals, and lots of power moves. The Weeknd shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "HOLD ON FOR DEAR LIFE // From the sick and twisted minds of Sam Levinson and @TheWeeknd, starring @lilyrose_depp, #THEIDOL is coming soon to @hbomax."

Check it out:



The Weeknd, Euphoria director Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim collaborated to co-create 'The Idol'. The cast also features Anne Heche, Melanie Liburd, Steve Zissis, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Hari Nef, Nico Hiraga, and TV on the Radio's Tunde Adebimpe in addition to Depp and Tesfaye. Although no official release date has been given, the teaser trailer promises that one will be 'coming soon'.

The Weeknd is presently travelling in support of Dawn FM for his 2022 North American tour. His tour's scheduled Toronto launch date was suddenly postponed last week due to a widespread telecommunications outage across Canada. Earlier this year, The Weeknd was the star of Coachella's last night, where he debuted several Dawn FM songs and played "Hurricane" with Kanye West. (ANI)